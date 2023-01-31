Prescott Speech Team Takes 1st

The Prescott School District reports that the High School Speech Team placed first in a field of eight teams at a home invitational competition held on January 28th. Nineteen students received individual awards, in several speech categories, including Demonstration, Extemporaneous Speaking, and Moments In History. The winning students are Nora Boles, Kinsey Peterson, Abby Stubbe, Kendra and MaKenna Ogilvie, Rian Engeldinger, Sophia Kapsh, Addison Huppert, Allie Tibayan, Cara Fiedler, Erica Jennings, Bryn Anderson, Kelcey Hanson, Grace Ryan, Ella Johnson, Mabel Rohl, Rory Zuehlsdorf, Will Markert, and Delia Warp. Wooden Award Plaques for the competition were designed and constructed by Tech Education classes.