Vets Home Receives Donation

The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA) was honored to receive a very generous donation of $80,000 from the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Charles McLaughlin Post 906 in Hutchinson, MN. This donation was specifically directed to each individual State Veterans Home, which will receive $10,000 per location. Department of Minnesota VFW Commander Dale Hoogeveen, VFW Charitable Gambling Manager Doug Johnson, and Jerry Tews, Charles McLaughlin Post 906 member, presented the checks to MDVA senior leadership and the Veterans Homes’ public affairs team members at the VFW Midwinter Conference on January 13. Funding will be used at the five current State Veterans Homes, including Hastings, to develop and deliver new Resident activities and enhance existing Resident programming.