Prescott Girls Golf Places 2nd in Opening Meet of 2026

In the first high school competition of the fall of 2026, the Prescott girls golf team placed second in their opening round play at the City of Lakes Invite at Amery Golf Club with a team score of 415. Lily Vesperman led the way for the Cardinals shooting an 88 to place second overall in the meet, Macy Reiter earned a fourth place overall finish with a 95, Avery Braun was 13th overall carding a 110, and Sienna Bundich rounded out the scoring with a 26th place finish shooting a 122. The Cardinals continue their busy week to start the season, competing again tomorrow at Pheasant Hills Golf Course for the St. Croix Central Golf Invitational.