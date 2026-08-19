Hastings City Council Addresses Fentanyl Awareness, Data Center Moratorium, and Environmental Litigation

The Hastings City Council tackled several major community issues at its latest meeting, including fentanyl awareness, a moratorium on data centers, water infrastructure, and potential environmental litigation.

The meeting opened with a proclamation recognizing the month of August for International Overdose and Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness.

National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day is August 21, followed by International Overdose Awareness Day on August 31.

The proclamation, read by the council, noted that 994 Minnesotans died from drug overdoses in 2024, including 602 deaths involving fentanyl.

Hastings has also felt the impact locally, with four community members dying from overdose or fentanyl poisoning over the past year.

Bridgette Norring, founder of the Devin J. Norring Foundation, told the council her son Devin died from fentanyl poisoning at just 19 years old.

“Our goal and our mission has always been to get as much education, prevention, and awareness into our community because we have lost so many amazing children and young adults, as well as adults.”

Norring says families continue to struggle with the effects of addiction and loss, and she wants to make sure people have access to resources and support.

“We want to make sure that they’re getting the services that they need and that they deserve.”

Norring then thanked the council and Mayor Fasbender for the proclamation.

The council then turned its attention to data centers, approving a one-year interim moratorium on data center development in Hastings.

Community Development Director John Hinzman said the city’s current code does not specifically define or regulate data centers.

The moratorium will give city staff time to research potential impacts and develop regulations before any applications are considered.

Councilmember Leifeld emphasized that the moratorium is not in response to a current proposal.

“To the community, to understand, we’re not—there’s not a data center knocking on our door that we’re trying to stop.”

Leifeld summarized that the goal of the moratorium is to give the city time to understand the issue and make sure its regulations are up to date.

“This is us as a public, the elected public, saying, ‘Hey, what can we do?’”

During the public hearing, Hastings resident John Larson encouraged the council to learn more about data centers and their potential impact on the community.

“I just think that there needs to be more looking into this before anything’s approved or any data centers come to Hastings.”

The council also approved the first phase of a water service line replacement project.

Seven qualified bids were received, with Fitzgerald Excavating submitting the lowest bid at $718,775.

Consulting Engineer Justin Babcock says the project remains within the $1 million grant identified for Hastings through the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority’s 2026 intended use plan.

City Administrator Dan Wietecha provided an introduction for action related to potential environmental litigation.

“Earlier this year, April 20th, 2026, the city hired Pawa Law Group for potential environmental litigation. Our legal services contract anticipates engaging local council. Pawa Law Group proposes working with Lockridge Grindal Nauen, PLLP, for this council would note that local counsel’s fees will be paid from Pawa Law Group’s share of recovery; if there is.”

The city approved the recommendation to work with Lockridge Grindal Nauen, PLLP, as local counsel.

The council then authorized Pawa Law Group to initiate environmental litigation on behalf of the city.

The next regular Hastings City Council meeting will be September 8, at 7 p.m.

[Click the soundbite to listen to the report.]