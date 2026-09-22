Marvin G. Fritz was born on October 14th, 1937, in Woodman Township, Wisconsin, to Virgil and Irene Fritz, passed away at his home in Hampton, MN on September 20th, 2026.

Marvin graduated from Boscobel High School in 1955 and recently had the pleasure of attending his 71st High School Class reunion this past August.

Marvin married Verene Wetter on June 27th, 1958. Together they had four children. They moved to Minnesota in 1965. They purchased a shop in Rosemount in 1972 and started Fritz Trucking, which later became Greenleaf Transportation.

When Marvin wasn’t driving truck, he was always in the shop working. He proudly drove truck for over 50 years before retiring at the age of 80.

Marvin enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting and fishing with his family. He also spent several years racing stock cars with his son Lyle, creating a special Saturday night family tradition filled with memories and time together.

Marvin is survived by his four children: Dale (Lori) Fritz of Rosemount, MN; Lyle (Jodi) Fritz of Hampton, MN; Dana Bodenbender (Terence) Boscobel, WI; and Dawn Ottesen of Saint Joseph, MN.

He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. His siblings: Marlys Jones of Tempe, AZ; Marleen (Lionel) Schlump of Boscobel, WI; and Merlin (Peggy) Fritz of Boscobel, WI; sisters-in-law: Shirley Wetter of Fennimore, WI; Elaine Knudtson of DeForest, WI; Linda (Ron) Frericks of Hopkins, MN; brothers-in-law: David (Gail) Wetter of Boscobel, WI; and Larry (Marlene) Wetter of Boscobel, WI.

Preceded in death by his wife of 65 years Verene; parents, Virgil and Irene Fritz; grandson, Deric Fritz; brothers-in-law, Gordon Jones, Lyle Wetter, Chester Wetter, and Douglas Knudtson; and brother and sister-in-law, Arnold and Helen Wetter.