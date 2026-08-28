Hastings and Prescott Thursday Fall Sports Results

Four Hastings fall sports were in action to begin their season on Thursday, with both soccer teams, girls volleyball, and swimming all competing, with the Prescott boys and girls cross country teams running in their home meet.

The Hastings boys and girls soccer teams hosted Eastview, with both teams falling to the Lighting 4-0. The boys were outshot on goal 10-2, while the girls were outshot 14-5, with both teams fighting hard throughout the contest late into the second half. Jackson Brents scored a brace for the Eastview boys, while Kailey Klingelhut scored twice for the Lighting girls. Both the Raiders teams fall to 0-1 on the season, and both are back in action tomorrow for a doubleheader at Bloomington Jefferson.

The Hastings volleyball team fell in a heartbreaker to open the season at Simley, 3-2. The Raiders dropped the first set 25-17, but rallied to win the next two sets 25-21 and 25-15 to get within a winning set and starting off the season with a victory. However the Spartans rallied in the fourth set in what was an all-timer, with Simley winning 28-26 in extra volleyball, before clinching the final set 15-8. The Raiders fall to 0-1 to start the season, and will hit the court again on Monday on the road at St. Paul Harding.

The Raiders girls swimming and diving team competed in the opening meet at Simley High School on Thursday, the Metro East Conference relays. Full results of the meet will be on KDWA as they become available.

The Prescott boys and girls cross country teams started their seasons off in familiar territory at the Prescott Home Invitational, the girls finishing in 4th place and the boys in 6th. Kyra Dix led the girls side with a 2nd place overall finish with an 18:41.2, Emma Schmitz placed 16th, Kyla Gotzinger was 29th, Brooklyn Huppert was 37th, and Mariana Jackson was 42nd as the team scored 112 team points.

On the boys side, Dawson Langer paced the Cardinals with a 10th place finish, Rowan Bauman was 28th, Connor Anderson was 36th, Quinn Justen was 38th, and Broderick West was 43rd as the team scored 144 points.