Prescott Girls Golf Stays on Top in MBC Meets

The Prescott girls golf team stayed on top at the Middle Border Conference meet #3 at Krooked Kreek on Wednesday, making it a three-peat to place first with a team score of 186. Layla Salay topped the leaderboard for Prescott carding a 41 to earn meet medalist honors, Macy Reiter was just behind in second place with a 44, Lily Vesperman shot a 49 to place 10th, and Avery Braun shot a 52 to place 19th to round out the team scoring. Both Claire Salay and Sienna Bundich shot 53’s to place in a tie for 24th.

Prescott has earned a first place finish in all of the first three Middle Border Conference meets to start the season, in addition to other top finishes at the City of Lakes Invitational, St. Croix Central Girls Golf Invite, and the Viking Classic

The whirlwind start for Prescott takes a slight break after six meets in nine days, and they will now take over a week off, competing next in the fourth Middle Border Conference meet hled at Amery Golf Club on September 8th.