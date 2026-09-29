Award-Winning Crime Author Mike Faricy to Visit Prescott Public Library

Prescott Public Library is inviting the community to meet award-winning crime fiction author Mike Faricy next week.

Faricy will appear at the library’s Author Meet and Greet on Wednesday, October 7th, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The event will be held at the Prescott Public Library on Borner Street.

Faricy is the author of more than 90 books across 20 series, including the Corridor Man and Jack Dillon Dublin Tales series. His work combines mystery and suspense with what reviewers have described as a healthy dose of dry humor.

Over the past decade, Faricy has received several honors for his crime fiction, including the Silver Award for Best Mystery Author, the Excellence in Crime Writing Award, and the Poison Cup Award for Best-Selling Mystery Series. His novel The Office, part of the Dev Haskell series, was also a finalist for the 2018 Minnesota Book Awards.

During his Prescott visit, Faricy will talk about his travels in Ireland and how the country has influenced his writing. He’ll also take questions from the audience and offer a behind-the-scenes look at his writing process.

The event is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be provided. No registration is required.

More information can be found in this report at KDWA.com.