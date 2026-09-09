David John Fry, age 70, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2026 surrounded by his family. Born December 14, 1955, in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Clarence Fry and Eunice (Long) Fry. Dave grew up in Bel Air, Maryland, and graduated from Bel Air High School.

Dave loved his country and proudly serve in the United State Air Force. He continued his education at Concordia University and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

Dave began his aviation career with Northwest Airlines as an Aircraft Mechanic and went on to hold a variety of leadership and management positions, including Manager of Hangar Overhaul Operations, Maintenance Controller, and Manager of MSP Line Maintenance. He concluded his Northwest/Delta Air Lines career in 2010 before joining Southwest Airlines later that year as a Senior Manager – Aircraft Programs during the Southwest/Air Tran merger.

In 2013, Dave became Senior Manager – Fleet Acquisitions, where he was proud to lead the transition of AirTran’s 737-800 fleet into the Southwest Airlines configuration and the successful integration of AirTran’s 717-200 fleet into the Delta Air Lines configuration. In 2017, he became Senior Manager – Production Planning and was then promoted to Director of Production, Western Region. In that role, he was part of the implementation of ETOPS operations for flights from the West Coast to Hawaii. Dave retired from Southwest Airlines at the end of 2020.

Dave was well known as the person you could go to with just about anything – he could figure it out and get it done. He led by example and never asked anyone to do something he wouldn’t do himself. His depth and breadth of knowledge and experience, along with his leadership and willingness to help others, made him highly regarded and respected throughout the commercial aviation industry.

Dave was the proud dad to Joshua Fry and Nika-Marie (Steven) Taylor. He was proud of his children, loved them deeply, and often reminisced about their years in sports and the annual summer trips to the beach. In 2011, he married Barbara Pankratz. Dave and Barb shared a very close, fun-spirited marriage filled with laughter and adventure. Together they traveled to many places throughout the United States and took several trips to Canada and Europe. Dave and Barb enjoyed cruising, and their 2025 trip to Alaska was one of the most memorable. Some of the happiest memories were simply the times they spent laughing and enjoying life together. Dave had a strong relationship with his brother, Tom (Pam) Fry, and the two shared a special bond. Whenever he got together with Tom and Tom’s family, laughter was never far behind.

Dave was a proud grandfather to his six grandchildren, Seth Taylor, Joshua Taylor, Cashton Taylor, Knox Taylor, Krew Taylor, and Kirby Fry. He loved hearing about their sports and other outdoor adventures, and enjoyed following their activities and accomplishments. Even when he couldn’t be there in person, he was always interested in how they were doing and proud of each of them. Dave loved having Steve as a son-in-law and admired his knack for building and fixing things. Steve could figure out how to tackle just about any project and turn it into something beautiful.

Dave and Barb attended St. Philip’s Lutheran Church in Hastings, MN where he previously served on the church council. He also gave his time to serve others by delivering Meals on Wheels and volunteering at Hastings Family Services.

Dave is survived by his wife of 15 years, Barb Fry; his children, Joshua Fry and Nika-Marie (Steven) Taylor; his grandchildren, Seth Taylor, Joshua Taylor, Cashton Taylor, Knox Taylor, Krew Taylor, and Kirby Fry; his brother, Tom (Pam) Fry; his nephews, John Fry and Joel Fry; and his cousin, Doreen Secor.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Fry and Eunice (Long) Fry; and his cousin, Diane Place.

Dave will be remembered for his sense of humor, his fun-loving nature, and the way he could make people laugh. He loved being active, traveling, golfing, and enjoying life, but some of the best times were simply the moments shared together with those he loved. Dave was a devoted husband to Barb, always watching out for her to be sure she would be okay. He was a proud dad, grandfather, brother and friend who was always willing to help others. Whether at work, at home, on the golf course, traveling, or simply spending time with family, Dave had a way of making life more enjoyable for the people around him. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation from 4:00-7:00pm on Monday, September 14, 2026, at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion Street, Hastings. Funeral at 3:00pm on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at St. Philip’s Lutheran Church, 1401 15th Street West, Hastings, with visitation one hour prior at church. Reception to follow the service. Burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial donations can be made to the Penn State Fry Family Scholarship.