Hastings and Prescott Football Sweep Friday Night, Other Weekend Results

The Hastings football team dominated Bloomington Jefferson on Friday as heard live on KDWA and KDWA.com, winning 35-7. Zach Shatek got the scoring started for the Raiders in the first quarter on a three-yard rushing touchdown, then quarterback Carter Hanson threw for two more touchdowns in the second quarter finding Elliott Hagen and Marlowe Strain in the endzone sandwiching another Shatek touchdown to lead 28-0 at the halftime break. Jefferson came out stronger in the third quarter scoring on their opening drive, but Shatek scored again to get to the final tally as the Raiders ran out the clock in the fourth. Shatek rushed for 160 yards and three scores, while Hanson didn’t have to throw a pass in the second half and ended the day 5/8 for 72 yards and two scores. The Raiders are 2-0 to start the season, and will have a tough road matchup at Chaska on Friday.

The Prescott football team got their first win of the season over Ellsworth on Friday, as seen live on the KDWA YouTube stream. Ellsworth scored first to lead 6-0, but then late in the second quarter quarterback Reece Stanton found Hili Thomason for a long gain and put the Cardinals up 7-6 at the halftime break. In the third quarter after a back and forth start to the second half, the Cardinals again found paydirt as Stanton found Brody Ripley on a jump pass to put Prescott up 14-6, and they would hold off Ellsworth in the fourth. Prescott is now 1-3 on the season, and will travel to Altoona on Friday.

The Hastings girls volleyball team went 0-4 at the Aerie Challenge held on Friday and Saturday. The Raiders fell to Mounds View 2-0, and Fillmore Central 2-0 on Friday, and on Saturday improved but fell to Edina 2-1 and to Park 2-1. The Raiders are now 1-6 to start the season, and will have a rematch with Park today at 7pm.

The Hastings boys soccer team, fresh off of their first win of the season at Tartan on Thursday, dominated Mankato Loyola on Saturday winning 9-0. The Raiders are now 2-4 on the season, and will return to Metro East Conference play tomorrow hosting Two Rivers.

The Raiders girls soccer team had their winning streak broken as they fell to Minnetonka 8-1 on Saturday. The Raiders lone goal came from Siena Sanchez in the first half as Hastings kept it close trailing just 2-1 at halftime, but would run out of gas against the Skippers. Hastings is now 3-3, and will join the boys hosting Two Rivers tomorrow back in Metro East Conference action.