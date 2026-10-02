Lynda (Lyn) Clothier

Lynda (Lyn) Jean Clothier age 65 passed away Sunday, September 20th After a 3 year battle with Lung Cancer.

Lynda was born September 5th 1965.

She was preceded in death by her Father Bill, Grandparent Clara, Earl Clothier, Evelyn, August, SchLuessler and Partner Jerry Lawrence.

She is survived by her mother Lucille. Siblings Scott (Maggie), Steve(Julie), Jim, Kevin. Sister Jane Walters(Jerry) and many relatives and friends.

The Lawrence Family, Lynda donated her body to the U of M.

A celebration of Life will be held Thursday, October 15th at the Studio Downtown 205 2nd Street East, Hastings from 2:00 PM– 3:00 PM

Tribute – 3:00 PM – 3:30 PM Reception – 3:30 pm – 5:00 PM