Muriel Gavin, age 86, of Hastings, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2026, at her home.

Muriel was born on April 24, 1940, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the daughter of Harford Warren Hill and Florence Mae Cilley. She graduated from Marshall High School in Southeast Minneapolis with the Class of 1959 and later took college courses at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. Muriel worked as an assistant scientist in research, where she worked with “little creatures” found in swamps.

On August 29, 1959, Muriel married Burton Gavin at the Methodist church on 4th Street in Dinkytown, Southeast Minneapolis. Together they built a life filled with family, adventure, and many memorable experiences.

Muriel was truly one of a kind. Flamboyant, adventurous, and always open to trying something new, she lived life on her own terms and rarely shied away from an opportunity. She celebrated both her 60th and 70th birthdays by skydiving. Over the years, her many interests included sewing, knitting, flower arranging, jewelry making, woodturning, motorcycling, driving her Mustang, and even rollerblading to work. Muriel joined the Order of the Eastern Star when she turned 18 and was Matron for many different chapters throughout her life. She was Grand Electa for Minnesota and representative to New York. She was a member for over 68 years. Muriel was also a member of the Civil Air Patrol.

Music was also an important part of Muriel’s life. She played the violin and had an impressive collection of 18 violins.

Above all, Muriel was an extraordinary woman, wife, and mother. She loved her family deeply and was especially proud of her sons and the family that grew around them. Her colorful personality, adventurous nature, creativity, and willingness to embrace life will be remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Muriel was preceded in death by her parents, Harford and Florence.

She is survived by her husband, Burton; sons, Burt (Pam) and Bradley (Jeff Geiger); grandchildren, Andrew and Katherine, Mariah and Nyssa, and Caleb (Cate); great-grandchildren, Emery, Ian, Angelina, and Rowan; siblings, Elsie (Ron) Graff and Dennis (Alma) Hill; and many other relatives and friends.

An Order of the Eastern Star service and Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel in Hastings, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Refreshments will follow the services. Interment will take place at a later date at Riverside Memorial Gardens in Ladysmith, Wisconsin.