Prescott Girls Golf Smashes Middle Border Conference Competition, Hastings Soccer Squads Fall to Hill-Murray

The Hastings boys and girls soccer teams each fell to Hill-Murray on the road in Metro East Conference play on Tuesday evening, the girls falling 7-1 and the boys falling 5-1. The girls are now 5-5, and the boys are 4-6, and both teams will take on North St. Paul tomorrow to continue Metro East Conference competition.

The Prescott girls golf team dominated the Middle Border Conference Tournament on Tuesday, winning the conference championship by 31 strokes with a team score of 366. The Cardinals had the top two finishes on the day, with Layla Salay gapping the field with a 78 to place first, and Macy Reiter placing 2nd with an 86, while Lily Vesperman shot a 100 to place 11th, and Lyla Randolph shot a 102 to place 14th. The Cardinals take the week off, competing in their regional competition on Thursday.