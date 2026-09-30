Prescott Volleyball Takes Down Hastings Tuesday

The Prescott volleyball team took down Hastings 3-1 Tuesday evening as heard live on AM 1460 and FM 97.7 KDWA. The Cardinals dominated the first set with strong service winning 25-12, but the Raiders would come back to win the second set in dramatic fashion 26-24 to tie the match. The Cardinals then answered with a dramatic third set win 26-24 to go ahead 2-1, and would ride that momentum through the fourth set winning 25-7, ending on a 16-2 run to clinch it.

Hastings falls to 2-10 on the season and will play against Hill-Murray tomorrow, while Prescott improves to 5-9, and will take on Altoona tomorrow.