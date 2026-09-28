Charlotte (Fiedler) Eaton, passed away peacefully at home on September 13, 2026, at the age of 98, surrounded by loved ones. She lived a full and rich life with her husband, Harley. They were married for 71 years until Harley’s passing in 2022. Charlotte started life on the Fiedler (Clarence and Mildred) family farm, in Oak Grove Township in rural Prescott, WI. She attended the 1-room Sunny Side country elementary school – walking, skiing, or getting sleigh rides to and from farm and school (we heard the “when I was young” stories), and graduated from Prescott High School, as Salutatorian, in 1945. She always had a love for travel and decided she wanted to be Stewardess for Northwest Airlines, but upon application, was told she must have nursing credentials as a pre-requisite. She graduated from the nursing program at Mounds Midway Hospital in St. Paul in 1951. She and Harley married in Nov of 1951 and started their family. She returned to her nursing career after the kids started school, working for the Minnesota State Hospital in Hastings, St. Croixdale in Prescott, and in 1993 retired from the Prescott Care Center. Travel became the top priority – mostly by car. It turned out that she really didn’t like flying, so good thing the Stewardess gig didn’t work out. One of her favorite trips was taking the Via Rail across western Canada, transferring to the Rocky Mountaineer to go through the Canadian Rockies and ending in Vancouver BC. She and Harley did this trip several times with various family members and friends. She and Harley would often take the grandkids on trips – fishing in Northern WI, Ohio, Washington State, and Connecticut were regular travel spots.

Charlotte is preceded in death by her husband, Harley Eaton; her parents, Clarence and Mildred Fiedler; her siblings, Leland (Marlys) Fiedler, Marilyn (Donald) Goodrich.Charlotte is survived by her children, Deb (Curt) Arey, Dennis Eaton, Tom Eaton, Brenda Mitchell; grandchildren, Tim Eaton, Nicole (Mike) Swanson, Whitney (Zach) Hauser, McCoulter Eaton, Slayte Eaton, and Bryttannee (Eric) Jackowski; great grandchildren, Mya and Alexa Eaton, Aryk and Aurora Jackowski, Clayton Swanson, Celeste Hauser; and sisters, Phyllis Hatten and Barbara Mahoney.

A Memorial Service for Charlotte will be at 11:00am on Thursday, October 1, 2026, at Prescott United Church of Christ: 206 Locust St. Prescott, WI 54021. A visitation will begin at 10:00am until the service begins. Interment will follow at Pine Glen Cemetery in Prescott. A luncheon and continued time of visitation will be held from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Ridgetop.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the United Church of Christ in Prescott, WI.

Arrangements are entrusted to O’Connell Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Prescott.