Former Hope Christian Academy Teacher Arrested on Felony Charges of Engaging in Sexual Contact with a Juvenile

A Wisconsin man with a history in Hastings and other areas of Minnesota including Hope Christian Academy, has been arrested on 13 felony charges after allegedly engaging in sexual contact with a juvenile student while in a position of authority, in addition to possessing child sexual abuse material. According to court documents, 42-year-old Derrick Lee Pfeffer of Baldwin, Wisconsin, has been charged in Washington County after an investigation by the Cottage Grove Police Department. Court documents state an adult brought her juvenile child to the police alleging Pfeffer, while serving as teacher and athletic director at Hope Christian Academy in St. Paul Park, began making inappropriate comments toward the juvenile in early 2024, when she was 14 years old, and the relationship subsequently became sexual and multiple encounters occurred at the school and other locations over several years.

Court documents also state after being arrested, Pfeffer agreed to speak with investigators and admitted sexual contact with him and the minor, and exchanging nude photographs.

Pfeffer is charged with nine counts of felony possession of child sex abuse material, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine, a felony first-degree count of criminal sexual conduct involving a person at least 14 but younger than 16, which carries with it a maximum of 30 years in prison and/or a $40,000 fine, as well as second and fourth degree counts of the same charge. Pfeffer was also charged with solicitation of a child to engage in sexual conduct.