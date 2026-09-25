Hastings Girls Soccer Dominates North St. Paul, Other Thursday Results

The Hastings girls soccer team put on a show against North St. Paul in a rainy game at Todd Field on Thursday, winning 10-0. The Raiders earned four first half goals from Siena Sanchez and another two from Ruby Bauer in the first half to lead 6-0, then saw Olivia Levine, Maxine Molitor, Summer Dierson, and another from Bauer in the second half giving two Raiders athletes a hat trick on the night. The Raiders improve to 6-5, and host Shakopee tomorrow.

The Hastings boys soccer team fell to the Polars 5-3 in a Metro East Conference matchup. The boys are now 4-7 and will travel to Chaska tomorrow.

The Prescott volleyball team fell in a heartbreaking five sets to Ellsworth 3-2 in a Middle Border Conference contest Thursday. The Cardinals will next hit the court in a non-conference matchup crossing the border to take on Hastings on Tuesday.