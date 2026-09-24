Hastings Businesses to Discuss Upcoming Highway 61 Construction

Businesses in Hastings will have a chance to weigh in on upcoming Highway 61 construction plans.

The Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce and MnDOT will host an “Open for Business” meeting Tuesday, September 29th, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Hastings Golf Club.

MnDOT plans to reconstruct and improve a 2.7-mile stretch of Highway 61, from just north of Third Street to just south of 36th Street. Most of the work is expected in 2028 and 2029, with some work beginning in fall 2027.

The MnDOT project team will discuss the construction timeline, traffic staging, and potential impacts on businesses while gathering feedback from the business community.

The meeting will also include a discussion of potential funding opportunities and next steps.

The Hastings Golf Club is located at 2015 Westview Drive.

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