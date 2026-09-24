Donald R. Loken “Don” of Prescott, WI, passed away September 15, 2026, from natural causes.

He Was born in Albert Lea, MN, August 29, 1946, to parents Harold & Ruth Loken. Don graduated from Albert Lea High School, attended the University of Minnesota. He enlisted in the Air Force during the Vietnam Era. After discharge, Don was employed at Control Data and then BCBSM. After retiring from BCBSM, Don spent his retirement years with storm chasing, landscaping and wildlife photography. The dream trip that he accomplished was to travel to Churchill, Manitoba to photograph Polar Bears.

Don is survived by his partner, Barbara Wyatt; sister, Becky (Craig) Loehr; bother-in-law; Larry McDaniel; nieces and nephews: Jorand (Anne) Loehr, Jillian Loehr, Jaymi (Nick) Russo, and Brooke McDaniel; as well as three great nephews. Barb’s family: Chris (Beth) Wyatt, and Trisha (Mike) Cleveland.

His parents, his sister, Debbie McDaniel, and niece Lindsey Loehr preceded him in death.

A Private family interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to O’Connell Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Prescott.