Timothy Jay Filler, age 70, of Hastings, formerly of Drake, North Dakota, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2026.

Tim was born December 28, 1955, to Wesley Filler and Aileen Voelz (Jans) in Williston, North Dakota. He was one of three children, along with his siblings, Tom and Tracy. Tim grew up in North Dakota and was proud of where he came from. He played football in high school and later graduated.

Tim married Deborah Schiele in 1977, and together they had two children, Dustin and Hollie. The family moved to Hastings in 1987.

Tim worked as a truck driver for many years. He was always ready to help anyone who needed a hand, sometimes even shoveling a driveway. He was very handy, cared for others, and loved his family.

Tim was active in the Hastings community and helped establish the Minnesota Amber Alert Motorcycle Run. He loved motorcycles and organized many fundraisers throughout the years.

Tim is survived by his children, Dustin (Nicole) Filler and Hollie (Nick) Kohlgraph; grandchildren, Dannielle, Logan, and Ashley; siblings, Tom (Shannon) Filler and Tracy (Steve) Heidrich; father, Wesley (Dena) Filler; former wife, Deborah (Ray) Croll; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Aileen Voelz, and her husband, Richard.

A graveside service will be held in Drake, North Dakota, at a later date.