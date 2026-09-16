Hastings Planning Commission Recommends Approval of Pleasant Valley Farms Plan Amendment

The Hastings Planning Commission is recommending approval of a comprehensive plan amendment tied to the proposed Pleasant Valley Farms development.

The commission met Monday night, September 14, at Hastings City Hall, with all seven commissioners in attendance.

The amendment, submitted by Tradition Development, involves changes to the city’s comprehensive plan for the Pleasant Valley Farms project.

About ten people attended the public hearing, but no public comments were made.

Commissioners discussed several aspects of the proposal, including the Gail Conzemius Home, the capacity of city water and sewer systems to serve the development, how the project could be phased, and the potential extension of General Sieben Drive.

The commission voted unanimously, seven to zero, to recommend approval of the amendment as requested.

The Hastings City Council is scheduled to consider the request at its September 21st meeting.

The Planning Commission also received an update on development projects and future actions before adjourning at 7:22p.m.

The commission’s next meeting is scheduled for September 28th.

[Click the soundbite to listen to the report.]