Design Minnesota’s Next State Parks License Plate

Minnesotans have a chance to help design the state’s next state parks and trails license plate.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says entries are being accepted starting today through October 31st.

This year’s design should celebrate Minnesota’s North Shore and the Lake Superior agate, the state’s gemstone. After the contest closes, a panel of judges will select three finalists based on creativity, quality, how well the design represents the theme, and its suitability for a license plate.

The public will then have a chance to vote for their favorite design in early December.

The winning design is expected to be announced in mid-December, with the new plate anticipated to go on sale in late January of 2027. For contest rules and frequently asked questions, visit mndnr.gov/parksplate/contest.

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