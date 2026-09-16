Suicide Prevention Month: Know the Signs, Reach Out and Find Help

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month—a time to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and remind people that help is available.

Suicide affects millions of people and touches communities across the country. Mental health advocates say connection can make a difference. Reaching out to a family member, friend, or loved one who may be struggling can be an important first step.

Help is available here in Dakota County and throughout Minnesota.

You can call, text, or chat at 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the Dakota County Crisis Response Unit at 952-891-7171.

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