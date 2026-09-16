TLC of Hastings’ Be The Light Fundraising Banquet Set for October 8

Be The Light, TLC of Hastings fundraising banquet is happening Thursday, October 8, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church.

KDWA spoke with TLC of Hastings Client Coordinator Aly Serres about what attendees can expect at this year’s event.

Aly says the evening will begin with a social hour before the main program.

“We welcome new and returning friends and people who have come to TLC before or donated. There’s no cost to attend. We do need registration, though, so we have to ensure that you have a table.”

Registration is available at TLCbanquet.com, or guests can call TLC of Hastings for assistance.

Aly says the evening will feature food from Tinucci’s Catering, a guest speaker, and a client story.

“Our happy hour social hour starts at 5 o’clock, and we have some fun, fancy mocktails that go with our theme for the night. Then at 6 o’clock is when our actual program begins, and that typically goes from 6 p.m. to about 8:30. We have our guest speaker, who is Evie West, and she has such a wonderful story to tell. We’re very excited for her to share her story and how far she’s come in life. We do also have a client story as well, which really touches home when people get to hear a little bit about a client who’s come and actually used our services.”

There is no required dress code for the banquet. Aly says guests are encouraged to come dressed however they feel comfortable.

“What I love most is it’s a reason for me to get a little more dressed up than I typically do. Now, that doesn’t mean that you have to come in the nines. We have people come in jeans and T-shirts and fancy dresses and high heels. It’s totally how you feel comfortable.”

Aly says the event is about more than dressing up and raising money.

“I love that it’s a night of hope. It’s a night of positive, and it’s a night of community and learning and talking. You get to meet a new friend every time because you’re sat at the table with perhaps somebody you’ve never met before.”

TLC of Hastings provides a variety of services to individuals and families, including no-cost pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, and parenting programs.

“Our main ones that people normally utilize TLC for are our no-cost pregnancy tests, our ultrasounds that we offer, as well as our parenting programs, which is where you come in and you meet with a mentor weekly or biweekly, and then you earn money to go shopping in the baby boutique.”

Aly says TLC also offers free resources through its parenting programs, along with Baby Café, where clients can meet with lactation consultants.

“We have freebies every week, like a free pack of diapers, free wipes, and a free outfit. So that’s really fun to have the clients do that. We have Baby Café as well, and that’s Mondays and Thursdays. That’s with lactation consultants who get to go over and just see how everything’s going with your nursing journey.”

Other TLC services include life coaching, abortion healing, and miscarriage healing.

Aly points out that the banquet helps fund those services while also introducing more people in the community to TLC.

“This banquet is really, on top of being a fundraiser for all of the wonderful services that we offer here, it is also a friend-raiser. It opens the door for new people to find out what we do here and see if they want to get involved.”

For more information about TLC of Hastings, visit TLCHastings.com or call 651-347-1889.

To register for the October 8 Gala for Life, visit TLCbanquet.com.

All links mentioned in this report can be found at KDWA.com.

[Click the soundbite to listen to the report.]