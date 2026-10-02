John Joseph Korabek went to be with Jesus on September 16, 2026, following complications from recurrent pneumonia related to Parkinson’s disease. In the summer of 2025, he moved to a VA nursing home in Orlando, Florida, near family, and had recently celebrated his 85th birthday. During his final days in hospice, he was surrounded by his two sons and their wives, who spent that time at his bedside, sharing fond memories of John with one another.

John grew up in New York with his parents, Joseph and Mary, and his sister, Jeannie. Mary worked near Times Square. Joseph was a car mechanic and an avid fisherman who instilled a lifelong love of fishing that John shared with his family and friends. In 1939, Joseph held the New York State record for brown trout, and John proudly displayed the prized catch in his home alongside his own trophy walleye caught at Lake Mille Lacs.

While on leave from the Air Force, John visited Minnesota with a friend from the military and was drawn to the quiet beauty of its rural communities, a striking contrast to the New York City surroundings in which he had grown up. After leaving the military, he chose to make Minnesota his home. He later moved to Minneapolis, where he met Pam in the late 1960s.

John and Pam married and had two sons, Tim and Mike. John trained as an electrician while serving in the military, which opened the door to a job at Northwest Airlines in 1977. In 1980, the family purchased a cabin on Nancy Lake in Minong, Wisconsin. It became a place for campfires, fishing, snowmobiling, mini bike rides, picnics, and quiet days surrounded by nature. John built an addition to the cabin entirely himself, from the ground up. He and his family welcomed dozens of friends and relatives over the years to share the cabin, its beautiful surroundings, and the many activities it offered. Even in the final years of his life, John spoke often of the wonderful memories they made there.

Through his flying perks at Northwest, the family took vacations to Hawaii, Florida, California, New York, New Jersey, Montana, Arizona, Nevada, and other destinations. Following their divorce, John and Pam remained friends and continued to enjoy holidays, birthdays, and vacations with their sons and their families. Tim married Rose, and together they had three children. Over time, John also welcomed five great-grandchildren. Mike married Erica, and together they lovingly cared for John from the time of his diagnosis, helping manage his medical needs. That support continued after his move to Florida through frequent visits, outings, and close involvement in his health and well-being throughout his time in the nursing home.

John had a wide range of interests, with cars playing an important role for much of his life. As a younger man, he enjoyed drag racing his Corvette. In the years that followed, he took great pride in his 1929 Chevy, which he drove to many car shows in several states, including Back to the 50’s at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, an event he attended annually for many years. John moved to Prescott, Wisconsin, in 1994. He enjoyed riding his Harley and for years participated in charity events, helping raise money for worthy causes. He especially loved ice fishing on the St. Croix River and built his own cozy fish house. He also enjoyed birdwatching. On trips to Alaska, he caught halibut and brought his catch home to share with family and friends. At home, he also enjoyed growing azaleas, raspberries, and tomatoes. John took meticulous care of everything he owned and was highly organized, habits he credited to his military days. Dependable and always on time, he was someone others could count on.

After retiring from Northwest Airlines following a 27-year career, John had more time for the activities he had long enjoyed, especially golf and ice fishing. He golfed often with friends, looked forward to their rounds together, and was especially proud of scoring an eagle. Travel had also been an important part of John’s life for many years. He traveled to many places throughout the United States and the world, including Amsterdam, Norway, Singapore, Germany, Austria, and the Great Wall of China. In later years, he continued that spirit of adventure with an 8,391-mile motorcycle trip to Alaska and back with friends and trips to Chile, Argentina, and Normandy, France, with Mike and Erica. He also treasured being able to treat Pam, Tim, Rose, their adult children, and grandchildren to a family vacation.

John was especially generous with his family and was always willing to help those close to him. He took part in neighborhood activities, helping clear the road to the neighborhood’s private beach and assisting with Prescott’s annual kids’ fishing tournament.

John enjoyed excellent health for most of his life and remained in good spirits during his final years. He treasured the time he spent with family and friends, and he will be deeply missed.

John is survived by his sons, Tim (Rose) and Mike (Erica); his grandchildren, Jessica (Jonas), Christopher, and Caleb; his great-grandchildren, Uriah, Allison, Benaiah, Tiffany, and Zachary; his sister, Jeannie Daly (Ed); and many extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary, and his former wife and longtime friend, Pam Korabek.

John will be laid to rest with military honors at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on Friday, November 6, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. Family and friends are welcome to attend the burial. A gathering will follow from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 1339 Orrin Road, Prescott, Wisconsin. A Celebration of Life service will begin at 1:30 p.m. Those wishing to send flowers may have them delivered to the funeral home for the Celebration of Life.

Arrangements are entrusted to O’Connell Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Prescott.