Phyllis Reilly passed away on September 26, 2026, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in River Falls, Wisconsin, on March 2, 1959, to Alice and Orval Biel.

Phyllis grew up on a farm in Spring Valley with her five siblings. She graduated from Menomonie High School with the Class of 1977. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin–River Falls and her graduate degree in Special Education from the University of St. Thomas.

Phyllis began as a homemaker, raising her two children. Once they were in school, she began working as a special education teacher for the Saint Paul and Woodbury public schools.

Phyllis married Tony Reilly on April 16, 1984.

She enjoyed raising her grandchildren, gardening, and making sauerkraut and salsa. Phyllis especially took pride in the different varieties of salsa she made. She loved her church family at Resurrection Methodist Church, where she was a part of the Wednesday morning art club and served the Wednesday night dinners. She also enjoyed her Sunday Bible studies with The Compass Group.

Phyllis had a teacher’s voice and a strong will. She was a friend to everyone and a nurturing soul who was kind and compassionate.

Phyllis is survived by her husband of 42 years, Tony; son, David (Tisa) Finnean of Portland, Oregon; daughter, Rebecca (Mike) Emms of Newport, Minnesota; grandchildren, Alysse Finnean, Crystal, Jesse, and Ava Emms; siblings, Liz Otto of Cannon Falls, Carol (Darrin) Crook of Fort Davis, Texas, Nancy (Calvin) Gudgeon of Jamestown, Tennessee, Roger Biel of Casa Grande, Arizona, and Glen (Anna) Biel of South Carolina; and the extended Reilly, Faber, Hurtgen, and Johnson families.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alice and Orval Biel; brother-in-law, Peter Otto; and Tony’s parents, Leo and Maryetta Reilly.

A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, at Resurrection Methodist Church. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2026, at the church, with visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. Refreshments will be following the service at the church. Interment will follow at Lakeside Cemetery.