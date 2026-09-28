Avard “Andy” Robert Anderson passed away peacefully September 25, 2026, at the age of 82, surrounded by his family.

A lifelong resident of Hastings, Minnesota, Andy was born on December 9, 1943. On August 24, 1963, he married the love of his life, Barbara Louise Fellman, with whom he shared 58 wonderful years of marriage before her passing in 2022. Professionally, Andy dedicated 45 hardworking years to ConAgra Mills in Hastings.

In his younger years, Andy made his mark in the boxing ring through the Golden Gloves and later passed on his experience as a coach. He had a wonderful green thumb, tending to his garden every summer and taking joy in sharing his bountiful harvest with those around him. Friendly and outgoing, he always enjoyed stopping to chat with friends and acquaintances he ran into around town. Indoors, he was a loyal fan of Jeopardy! and rarely missed a chance to cheer on his favorite Minnesota sports teams.

Andy is now reunited in heaven with his beloved wife, Barbara; his parents, Avard Elmer and Margaret (Braun) Anderson; and his sisters, Violet Dean and Arlene Whipple.

He is lovingly remembered and survived by his children: Deb (Wayne) Stevens, Cathy (Henry) Halfen, and Mike (Tracey) Anderson; grandchildren: Bob (Sam) Anderson, Stephen Anderson, Susie Halfen, Jake Anderson, and Jenna Anderson; and great-grandchildren: Henryk, Lorelei, Lydia, and Leif; along with many other cherished family members and dear friends.

A memorial service to celebrate Andy’s life will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., Hastings, with visitation starting at 10:00am. The family invites you to a luncheon following the service. Interment at Lakeside Cemetery in Hastings.