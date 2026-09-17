Rain Or Shine: Hometown Dairy Celebrates First Year with Customer Appreciation Weekend

In Hastings, Hometown Dairy’s Customer Appreciation Weekend takes place this weekend, Saturday, September 19, and Sunday, September 20.
Hometown Dairy is located at 1700 Vermillion Street in Hastings.
KDWA connected with Kristi Blattner, proprietor of Hometown Dairy, for more event details.
“Hi, this is Kristi from Hometown Dairy. We would like to thank the Hastings community and all the customers we’ve had the privilege to serve and meet in this great first year at Hometown Dairy. To say thanks and celebrate, we invite you to come to the store this weekend for some special good food and fun. Friday, September 18th, we have fresh cheese curds in the store for $5 a bag and a daily gift card drawing for $20. On Saturday we have games, prizes, fried cheese curds, ice cream folks, and Grandma’s cookies in the parking lot with another drawing for a gift certificate. Sunday continues with the fried cheese curds, ice cream, and cookies, along with another gift card drawing. Come on in for food and fun. We’d love to see you there, rain or shine.”
Again, Hometown Dairy is located at 1700 Vermillion Street in Hastings.
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